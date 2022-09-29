Moving Car Catches Fire in Noida, Passengers Jump to Save Lives; 2 Women Injured | WATCH

A moving car with a family on board caught fire in Noida’s sector 15A which left two women injured. The incident took place near DND road and caused a traffic jam on the route.

Taking prompt action, the family travelling in the car saved their lives by jumping in time.

The car was soon engulfed in flames and a black plume of smoke was seen coming out. Fire fighters and traffic police immediately reached the spot and the fire was brought under control.

Advertisement

This is not the first time when such an incident has happened on the road.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here