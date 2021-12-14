Mowing Down Farmers in Lakhimpur Not Accident But ‘Well-Planned Conspiracy’, Says SIT on Minister's Accused Son

Almost three months after four farmers and a journalist were mowed down in Tikunia area of Lakhimpur, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has said the incident, in which Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni’s son is the main accused, was not a freak accident but a “well-planned conspiracy".

The investigation team has also sought for several sections to be modified against the accused. The sections which have been increased against the accused include 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Along with this, the investigation team has applied in court to seek the remand of the accused under the increased sections.

In the Tikunia incident, a case was registered against Ashish Mishra in the murder of four farmers and a journalist and under the relevant sections, the SIT had sent all the accused, including Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das and Sumit Jaiswal, to jail.

Advertisement

The SIT applied in the court on Monday to seek the remand of the accused and the court has summoned the accused on Tuesday.

SIT Chief Investigating Officer Vidyaram Diwakar has made it clear that this is not a case of accidental death while driving negligently. “There is a case of conspiracy to crush the mob, murder and attempt to murder as per a well thought-out conspiracy."

The incident had claimed eight lives when a jeep crushed the farmers who were returning from protest against the Union MoS. The videos which emerged suggested that vehicles had crushed the farmers from the back unprovoked. Also a journalist had died after being allegedly crushed under the wheels of the jeep. After this incident, three BJP workers were beaten to death by an angry crowd in retaliation.

The incident had caused massive anger among farmers, with demands for the resignation of the MoS also doing the rounds. As the BJP gears up for the 2022 polls, the report may increase Mishra’s troubles further.

Last month, the Supreme Court directed the Special Investigation Team to complete the investigation expeditiously. It also added three IPS officers to the team - those who are not from Uttar Pradesh, though they are allocated to UP cadre. This was done over concerns that local policemen would manipulate the probe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.