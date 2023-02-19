At least 14 people were injured following a clash between two communities over offering prayers to Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district.

The incident took place when Dalit community members were allegedly stopped from entering a Shiva temple by some people from the “upper caste" in Chhapra village of Sanawad area.

The argument escalated to a physical clash with indiscriminate stone-throwing from both sides.

“There was heavy stone pelting from both sides. Complaints have been taken from both the parties and action will be taken," NDTV quoted senior police officer Vinod Dixit as saying.

Premlal, a Dalit community member, filed a complaint alleging that a man from the Gurjar community stopped Dalit girls from entering the temple.

As many as 17 suspects and 25 unidentified others have been booked for rioting and other charges, including those under the law to protect Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Meanwhile, a counter-case has also been registered based on the complaint of Ravindra Rao Maratha against Premlal and 33 others for attacking them with weapons.

“A team of police and revenue officials visited the village. It was explained to both the parties that no caste can be stopped from entering the temple," Dixit said.

The police said the village had been on edge for the last few days over the cutting of a Banyan tree, considered sacred by some, and a proposal to set up a statue of constitution architect and Dalit icon BR Ambedkar.

“A complaint had been filed by the Gurjars against six people from the Dalit community over axing the tree. There was also an issue of axing a tree. It was explained that trees cannot be cut without permission," the police officer said.

