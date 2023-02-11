A 6-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district was seen pushing his sick father on a cart as he tried to take him to a nearby hospital. While he pushed it from one end, his mother helped by trying to pull it from the other side.

In the video going viral on social media, the boy can be seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans as he pushed the cart in the scorching heat. The video has brought forth a poor example of the health infrastructure in the area. Have a look:

According to NDTV, the family had dialed the government hospital for an ambulance but when it didn’t arrive despite waiting for 20 minutes, the family decided to take the man to the hospital in a pushcart.

In a similar incident from July last year, an eight-year-old boy sat holding the body of his younger brother in his lap for a couple of hours outside the Morena district hospital in MP.

Meanwhile, his father had looked around for an ambulance to take the dead child home, an incident which led to an outrage with people blaming authorities for being “insensitive".

