MP Activists Move NHRC Against Centre's Relaxation on Stubble Burning to Farmers

Environment activists in Madhya Pradesh have moved National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against stubble burning saying the Centre has excluded the stubble burning as an offence within environment norms.

In their complaint filed with the NHRC, Dr PG Naajpande and Dr Rajat Bhargav, both associated with Nagrik Upbhokta Mardarshak Manch of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh have claimed that offence of stubble burning has now been excluded from the ambit of environment law.

The volunteers have claimed that the Centre has offered a written undertaking to the farm bodies on Dec 8 which apparently means that the stubble burning will no longer be considered a crime which could lead to unhindered stubble burning by the farmers.

Advertisement

Referring to reports, the volunteers have informed the commission that in the year 2019 and 2020, around 10 crore tonnes of stubble and other agriculture remains were torched by farmers. A provision of penalty and punishment was there in the legal provisions but now it’s being done away with, the volunteers said in the complaint handed to NHRC.

The volunteers have expressed apprehension that the relaxation might led to greater pollution levels in the air. The section 15 of the Environment Protection Act 1986 had this provision of penalty for the farmers for burning stubble, the petition says.

The petitioners have referred to State of Global Air 2020 saying 16.70 lakh have died in the world due to air pollution in year 2019. The NHRC is expected to take the matter for hearing shortly, the volunteers claimed.

Through their counsel, Ad Prabhat Yadav, the volunteers have forwarded the petition to NHRC on Saturday.

Advertisement

To add, stubble burning has been an environment hazard in National Capital Region and nearby states once farmers start burning the crop remains ahead of the sowing seasons.

>(With inputs Pratik Mohan Awasthi)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.