MP, Chhattisgarh Govts Spar Over Arrest of Hindu Seer Kalicharan Who Commented on Gandhi, Islam

The arrest of Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh on Thursday has triggered political barbs between the ruling parties in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Kalicharan was arrested by a team of Chhattisgarh police from Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho this morning and taken to Raipur.

The arrest by Chhattisgarh police did not go down well with senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra who accused the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government of “breaching inter-state protocol."

Mishra has also directed Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vivek Johri to speak with Chhattisgarh DGP on the matter of breach of inter-state protocol. “I have an objection to the manner in which Chhattisgarh police arrested Kalicharan. They (CG police) could have informed the Madhya Pradesh police prior to arresting Kalicharan. It is a complete violation of interstate protocol. I have directed MP DGP to speak with Chhattisgarh DGP to seek an explanation from them," Mishra said addressing a press conference.

In response to Mishra’s statement, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said: “MP Home Minister should clarify whether he is happy or not with the arrest of Kalicharan. Why is he upset?"

Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested for his derogatory remark on Mahatma Gandhi at a ‘dharma sansad’ or religious meeting in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur a couple of days ago. His disrespectful statement had promoted chief patron Mahant Ramsunder Das disowning the event and walking off the stage in anger at the same event.

“Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed the country. Salutations to Nathuram Godse, who killed him," he was heard saying during his speech at a religious meeting in Raipur.

As per police, Kalicharan booked a guest house in Khajuraho but did not stay there, instead went to a rented house some 25 km from Khajuraho to evade the police. To evade the police from tracking, all his close aides had also switched off their phones, sources said.

On Thursday morning, a team of 10 policemen tracked him down, arrested and took him back to Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur. A senior police officer told IANS that Kalicharan has been arrested. “Kalicharan has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho area and taken to Raipur," said a senior police official from Chhattisgarh requesting not to be named.

The police official also said that the Kalicharan will be produced before a court in the evening.

A video clip, being widely circulated on social media, Kalicharan Maharaj can be seen declaring that the aim of Islam is to capture the nation through politics.

Pramod Dube, a Raipur based Congress leader, who was one of the invitees at ‘dharma sansad’ has lodged an FIR against Kalicharan in a Raipur police station.

Speaking to IANS on Thursday, Dube said that he was present in the meeting when Kalicharan made derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi. “As per the ‘dharma sansad’ rules, each speaker had to give a speech on five subjects pertaining to the Hindu religion. The idea of organising ‘dharma sansad’ was to talk on Hindu religion like how to encourage more number of youth toward the Hindu religion.

However, Kalicharan’s speech was totally different. Instead of talking about Hindu religion, he focused on abusing the father of the nation - Mahatma Gandhi. He justified the killing of Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. It hurts me, not because of a politician from the Congress but as a citizen of India. And therefore, I decided to lodge an FIR against Kalicharan. His speech was not like that of a religious saint," Dube said.

