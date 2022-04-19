MP CM Extends Support to Family Khargone Violence Victim; Promises to Aid Victim's Sister's Marriage

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday spoke to the family of the youth who was critically injured in the recent Khargone violence and promised all possible support for his treatment besides assuring them to shoulder the responsibility of the victim’s elder sister’s marriage.

Shivram had sustained a head injury in the Khargone violence and is recuperating at a private hospital in Indore since then. Her elder sister Kritika’s marriage was scheduled for April 17 but was postponed due to Shivam’s critical health condition.

Chouhan has called up the family and enquired about the health of the youth. The family informed him that their daughter’s marriage was canceled due to her health status of Shivam and the Chief Minister immediately promised them to extend support for the marriage saying the youth is showing signs of recovery now.

Advertisement

Shivam’s grandmother also spoke to Chouhan on phone and sought help.

Shivam, 16, was among the victims who fell prey to mob violence, arson and stone-pelting that took place on Ramnavmi in Khargone town. The youth had a skull injury and was unconscious at admission but regained consciousness three days ago following a surgery performed on him at a private hospital in Indore. The surgery had removed the blood clotting in the head.

Later in the day on April 18, Chouhan took to Twitter and informed netizens about his conversation with the family in distress. “Now Shivam’s family is mine. I will marry my niece, you guys need not worry. I will ensure that there are no issues in Shivam’s treatment. I am with the family."

Massive violence saw many houses set on fire in Khargone on Ramnavmi, stones pelted on each other by two groups, petrol bombs hurled. Curfew was clamped in the town soon after. A total of 44 FIRs have been lodged on rioters and close to 150 persons have been arrested by the police as of now. The investigators also suspect the role of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in the violence.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.