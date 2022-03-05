MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Turns His Birthday Into Green Drive, Says 'Plant a Tree, If You Wish to Greet Me'

Continuing with his newly found passion for the environment, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked his birthday on Saturday, turning the occasion into a green event bolstering plantation.

Ahead of the day, Chouhan who had completed one year of planting saplings daily had urged his supporters and well-wishers not to waste money on hoardings, banners, bouquets, and other pretensions to greet him and instead advised them to plant a sapling each to convey their wishes.

Ankur plantation drive was organized across the state to mark the birthday of Chouhan who turned 63 on Saturday. Starting his career as ‘Paanv Paanv Wale Bhaiya’ (a man always on foot) a fond address he earned for his extensive foot marches in his formative years, Chouhan has created an image of Mama (maternal uncle) among women and girls over the years with his extensive focus on women-centric welfare schemes.

“I planted saplings every day, and completed one year of the mission recently," said Chouhan while addressing an event as part of the plantation drive at Salkanpur temple which falls in his native town Budni in Sehore district. Even in the covid-19 times, I persisted with the drive and had asked my support staff to dig pits and leave saplings there and I planted them alone in the pandemic times," recounted the Chief Minister.

Underlining the climate change concerns, Chouhan said, “The global temperature might rise by 2 degrees Celsius by 2050 and if urgent measures aren’t taken, the world is heading for a climate disaster. This is why being a leader, I had decided to walk the talk and started plantation on my own," he added, urging others to follow suit and contribute to the environment.

“We need collective efforts to save our mother earth," said Chouhan.

The Chief Minister had taken the plantation pledge at Narmada riverbanks and completed one year on February 19 this year and is continuing the work. By his admission, he has planted around 500 saplings in the last one year. In the last one year, Chouhan starts his day by planting saplings in Bhopal and sticks to his routine if he is present somewhere else in the state. He plants at least two saplings daily. As he was gripped by covid-19, the Chief Minister had observed his symbolic one-year completion of the drive with NGOs and senior dignitaries on February 24.

Around three lakh people joined hands with the Chief Minister and have planted over five lakh trees in the last one year.

Chouhan had also propagated the drive personally taking along people of all walks of life including politicians, bureaucrats, religious heads, senior volunteers and even commoners to the plantation site in the last one year.

A MAP IT initiative, the drive enables anyone interested in plantation to be part of the campaign by downloading the ‘Vayudoot app’ and planting a sapling and uploading the photo on the government database through the app. After a one-month time, fresh pictures could be uploaded and the plantation certificate could be downloaded by the user.

Between March 1 and 4, a total of 6.58 lakh have enrolled for being part of the mega plantation drive on March 5.

CM Shivraj lifts garbage

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday set up an example of cleanliness by lifting garbage at Bijasen locality in Bhopal and putting the wet and dry waste into different compartments of the waste collection vehicles. As an acknowledgement of their efforts, the Chief Minister washed the feet of the sanitation workers on the occasion. He also announced an award in four categories for sanitation workers based on a 2022 star rating for cleanliness and announced Rs 150 monthly allowance for these workers.

