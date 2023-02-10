MP: Deaf & Mute Mentally Unstable Teen Raped in Facility for Specially-abled in Indore, Found 6-Month Pregnant

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old deaf and mute mentally unstable girl was raped in a facility for the specially-abled in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The victim’s mother lodged a complaint on Thursday night on basis of which, a rape case was filed.

Efforts were on to nab the unidentified accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sampat Upadhyay told PTI.

According to Times of India, a sign language expert named Monika Purohit was called to take statement from the teen, but she could not give much details. “She was a little flustered," said Purohit, adding that a new method will be tried soon.

The girl had been staying at the institute for four years. She would visit her family for a few months and return to the campus, said police. Her mother has told police that six months ago, she had fallen ill and was hospitalised in an extremely weak condition.

On Wednesday, the institute called her parents after she experienced abdominal pain. A test revealed she was pregnant.

The accused has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, the DCP said. “The victim is unable to identify the accused or the date of crime. We are taking the help of medical experts to move ahead with the probe," Upadhyay added.

Meanwhile, state social justice department joint director Suchita Tirkey said a probe panel has been constituted in connection with the incident and it will soon visit the facility, which is run by a social organisation.

