MP Forest Dept Hands Over Interim Care of Ailing Elephant to PETA; Rehabilitation Yet Uncertain

Following pleas of animal lovers and People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has decided to entrust the responsibility of interim care to the ailing pachyderm to PETA but rehabilitation of the elephant is uncertain yet.

Through an office order issued on Friday, Alok Kumar, Madhya Pradesh’s Principle Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), has entrusted PETA India with the responsibility of ensuring that India’s skinniest elephant, Lakshmi, receives much-needed veterinary treatment, food, water, and other essential care.

News18.com recently had highlighted the plight of the elephant awaiting medical care and rehabilitation.

Advertisement

She is currently housed at the forest department’s premises in Bada Malhera in the Chhatarpur district. The order directs forest officials to work with the group to ensure that Lakshmi receives immediate care. She had been found emaciated and in pain, while forced to beg on the streets of Chhatarpur.

The decision came after PETA India called for urgent intervention by the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, the government body the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), and the Project Elephant division of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

“We thank the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department for initiating work to help Lakshmi and allowing us to contribute," PETA India Chief Advocacy Officer Khushboo Gupta told News18. “Lakshmi has known only cruelty, misery, and prolonged neglect. We are hoping that soon, Lakshmi will be able to roam, bathe in ponds, and be in the company of other elephants through a rehabilitation process."

Examinations by veterinarians from the forest department and PETA India concluded that Lakshmi is suffering from chronic arthritis and joint deformities, is in agonising pain and is experiencing debility caused by long-term deprivation of food and water.

She is currently receiving treatment for joint pain, and abscesses on her hips and wounds on the pinna of her left ear are being routinely cleaned and dressed. The injuries were likely caused by an ankus, an iron rod with a hook on one end.

Advertisement

Lakshmi was rescued by local activists and PETA India volunteers on December 1. The animal watchdog is urging the MP Forest Dept to formally confiscate the captive elephant from the private owner and rehabilitate it to a dedicated facility in Karnataka.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.