MP: Four Dead, 10 Injured After MUV Skids off Road, Falls into Gorge in Chhindwara

The injured, four of whom are critical, have been admitted in a community health centre

PTI

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 23:46 IST

Chhindwara, India

Initial probe shows the driver lost control of the vehicle. (Image: Shutterstock)

Four persons died and 10 were injured, including four critically, after their multi utility vehicle skidded off a road and fell into a gorge in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a police official said.

The vehicle was on its way from Narmadapuram district to Panchmarhi to take part in a fair to mark Mahashivratri when the accident took place in Junnardeo, some 50 kilometres away from the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uikey told PTI from the spot.

“Initial probe shows the driver lost control of the vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi (16), Sachin Uikey (10 ) Kishan Kadwe (40) and Hemendra Kadwe (age not known), all residents of Betul district," he said.

The injured, four of whom are critical, have been admitted in a community health centre, the additional SP informed.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

