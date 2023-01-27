Home » News » India » MP: Four Men Enter Abandoned Underground Coal Mine, Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas

MP: Four Men Enter Abandoned Underground Coal Mine, Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas

Initial investigations suggest the men died after inhaling toxic gas emanating from the closed mine. A case has been registered and probe is underway

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 22:33 IST

Shahdol, India

The incident took place between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday in Dhanpuri (File Image)
The incident took place between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday in Dhanpuri (File Image)

Four men who entered an abandoned underground mine in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh allegedly with the intention to collect coal or scrap have died after inhaling toxic gas, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday in Dhanpuri, some 28 kilometres from the district headquarters, and the bodies were retrieved from the coal mine in the early hours of Friday, Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek told PTI.

“The deceased have been identified as Raj Mahto (20), Hazari Kol (30), Rahul Kol (23) and Kapil Vishwakarma (21), all residents of Dhanpuri. The mine was closed for the last couple of years. Four persons entered the site, while one stood outside. The fifth person peeped inside after some time and found his associates unresponsive," he said.

Advertisement

He alerted others, who called in the police, which put in four hours to retrieve the bodies of the men from inside the mine, the SP said.

RELATED NEWS

“Initial investigations suggest the men died after inhaling toxic gas emanating from the closed mine. A case has been registered and probe is underway," Prateek informed.

As per residents of the vicinity, the mine’s opening is covered with bricks and cement, but some try to enter with iron rods etc to look for coal or scrap. P

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 27, 2023, 22:33 IST
last updated: January 27, 2023, 22:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks