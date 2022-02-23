MP Girl Returns Purse With Jewellery Worth Rs 7 Lakh to Owner; Rewarded With Rs 51,000

A girl from Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, has won everyone’s hearts with her honesty. The girl returned a purse full of jewellery worth lakhs to the owner. The owner was so delighted to find his missing precious jewels that the girl was given a reward of Rs 51,000.

The young girl’s gesture has been reported from the Kakarua village under Udaipura police station of Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh. While riding pillion on a bike, the purse of Yashpal Singh Patel’s daughter, who resides here, fell on the road. The purse contained gold jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh. At the same time, Reena, a sixth-grade student, was walking when her eyes fell on the purse. She stayed there for some time waiting for them to return and collect the purse.

Reena and her father informed the Police:

She waited for a long time and when no one came back to collect the purse, Reena reached her home and informed her father, Mangal Singh Harijan. Reena hails from a poor family. Mangal Singh works as a labourer in Udaipura. Mangal Singh and Reena approached the former’s employer to inform the police about the purse. Reena was immediately called to the police station.

Reena’s honesty was rewarded:

At the police station, Reena handed over the purse to the police. Yashpal Patel, the owner of the purse, was informed by the police. Yashpal Patel was elated after getting the purse back and he was so impressed with the honesty of Reena that he gave her Rs 51,000 and clothes. Udaipura police station in-charge Prakash Sharma also gave Rs 1100 as an award for Reena’s honesty.

Reena was felicitated at school too:

Reena was also felicitated at her school. Anil Raghuvanshi, a teacher, said that Reena had brought laurels to the school’s name. “I salute her parents who gave such values to the girl child. We feel very proud that our school girl has such values," Anil said.

