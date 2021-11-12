MP Govt Asks Hospitals for Annual Fire Audit Report By Nov 30

Days after five infants died in a fire incident in a government-run hospital here, the Urban Development and Housing Department has set a deadline of November 30 for a mandatory fire audit in all the hospitals of the state. A notification issued by Principal Secretary (Under Development and Housing Department), Manish Singh has asked all district administrations in the state to submit their reports of hospitals operating under their respective jurisdictions.

Those hospitals- both government and private, failed to comply with the direction may face tough action, including cancellation of licence as well, it read. The department has appointed a team of 57 officials of fire department to look into the matter.

It stated that hospitals or nursing homes having spread up to 500 sqm and height up to 9 metres, must have fire extinguishers.

“Hospital administrations are directed to appoint a fire officer having working experience of minimum of three years," the notice read. It is also directed that the a fire audit report to be submitted by June 30, every year.

District collectors, Municipal Commissioners have been directed to submit annual fire audit reports of hospitals, nursing home and hotels.

The action came after five infants died of suffocation following a fire incident in Kamla Nehru hospital on November 8. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan then called an emergency cabinet meeting and directed for investigation into the matter.

Chouhan also suspended three senior officials associated with the hospital.

