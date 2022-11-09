MP: Govt Offices Can’t Refuse to Accept RTI Application, State Information Commissioner Warns of Rs 25,000 Penalty

Refusal to accept Right to Information (RTI) application will now attract a penalty of Rs 25,000 against Public Information Officer of the respective government office in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh State Information Commissioner Rahul Singh said that the PIOs think that if they refuse to accept RTI application then they not only can deny the information but also can’t be held accountable for denial of information since RTI application is not even received at their offices.

With an aim to end this tactic of dodging the information at government offices, Singh, vide an order dated 27th Oct 2022, levied a penalty of Rs 25,000 against a government school principal for refusing to accept an RTI application sent by post.

Government Higher Secondary School Principal Ramniwas Kushwaha in Kharamseda of Satna District had refused to accept an RTI application sent by registered post by Munnalal Patel. Aggrieved by this, Patel filed his first appeal with Satna District Education officer complaining against Kushwaha, but that went in vain.

Patel then moved a second appeal with MP State Information Commission complaining that he was denied the information by Kushwaha. The Information Commissioner, while addressing the appeal, ruled that this case be taken up as a complaint and not as an appeal.

Singh clarified that the RTI applicant, instead of moving first appeal, can directly file complaint with the Commission under section 18 of RTI Act if PIO refuses to admit RTI application.

During the course of hearing, when questioned by the Information Commissioner, the Principal denied having refused to accept the post, adding that he was not aware of who had refused it on his behalf. Further inquiry into the case revealed sufficient evidences against the Principal, such as the post office receipt and Postman’s note “recipient refused to receive the post hence returned" recorded on the envelope that was returned by the PIO.

Singh further noted that normally post handling clerks are responsible for such lapses, but in this case the PIO had claimed otherwise. “The PIO must tell who is responsible for returning the post and take appropriate action against such guilty officer under the service conduct rules, otherwise refusal to receive RTI application in government offices becomes a norm."

Singh further noted how this method is randomly used by officials at government offices to block RTI applications. When the Principal failed to provide any evidence in his favour, the Commissioner levied a penalty of Rs 25000 on the Principal.

Rahul Singh had earlier levied penalties against officers for turning down the RTI application in many cases earlier as well. Prior to this case, a penalty of Rs 25,000 was imposed against a Station House Officer SHO posted at a police station in Singrauli.

