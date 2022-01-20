MP Govt to Bring in Stringent Law to Reign in Online Games: Home Minister

Following a minor boy who was addicted to online games died of suicide, the Madhya Pradesh government is preparing a draft proposal on the lines of similar legislation in States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The stringent measures include even banning online games from mobile phones. Besides, the online gaming companies would also be brought under the purview of enquiry by investigative agencies.

There are a number of parents who have no clue how to control the excessive habit of mobile games among minor kids.

One such kid, Tejaswi studies in senior KG and spends long hours playing mobile games and her mother has no clue how to get this done away with. A native of posh Arera Colony, Tejaswi spends day and night on mobile games and his parents are quite concerned about his health.

Asked to pick his favourite mobile game, Tejaswi innocently says he likes the game which requires him to fire bullets continuously. As a result, the toddler also has pain in his neck.

The lockdown period has led to increased screen presence on laptops and mobile phones as parents have no choice but to offer laptops or phones to attend classes online, Sarita Singh, mother of Tejaswi told News18.

She added that increased screen presence has led to health issues like itching in the eyes and back pain. Other kids are also reporting similar issues, she said.

Mobile gaming is taking dangerous proportions as kids are even turning to suicides, said Home Minister Narottam Mishra, adding the State government is exploring options like banning these games or bringing them under the purview of enquiry in case of complaints. The measures include banning such websites or apps or levying penalties and punishment.

The draft will be prepared in a month or so, said the minister. An 11-year-old boy addicted to the online mobile game Free Fire had ended his life in Bhopal a couple of days ago.

