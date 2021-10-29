MP Govt to Slap NSA on Farmers 'Hoarding Fertilisers' as Row Over Shortage Intensifies

Taking cognizance of reports on fertilizer shortage in Madhya Pradesh, especially in the Gwalior-Chambal region, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday ordered the imposition of National Security Act (NSA) against those who engage in black-marketing of fertilisers.

For about over a fortnight or so, MP districts have been reporting shortage of fertilisers in the busy Rabi season as farmers are seen standing in serpentine queues outside private and government centres in many districts.

A control room will be established in the state which will monitor 24×7 distribution of chemical fertilisers, Chouhan said, adding that those buying more than what they require will be monitored strictly.

The state government is busy making necessary arrangements and the Centre is extending support, the CM said, urging farmers to ‘practice restraint’.

Saying the state will receive additional 32 racks of fertilisers by October 31, Chouhan said he had a telephonic discussion with Union Minister Mansukh Mandavia, who assured him to ensure Urea and DAP supplies in quantities required in the state.

Chouhan said this in a review meeting attended by Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra and top officers.

Asking the state government to explain why farmers are on the streets if there is no shortage of fertilisers in the state, PCC head Kamal Nath demanded a white paper on the matter.

Saying that farmers’ suicides are on in MP, Nath said farmer Dhanpal Yadav, a native of Piprol in Ashoknagar has ended his life and his kin have claimed that he was upset after not getting fertilisers for 15 days. State government is busy in polls and CM Shivraj is claiming that there is no fertiliser shortage in MP, added Nath.

Yadav’s family has claimed that Yadav who had 12 bigha of land was hassled for fertlisers and was making rounds are different centres daily for supplies.

Congress working president Jitu Patwari also sought to know from Shivraj government why fertilizers were in short supply and when things would improve.

For close to a fortnight, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) has been in short supply in districts including in Gwalior, Chambal and Bundelkhand with farmers queuing up outside co-operative societies all day. Several such centres reported riot-like situation and some of them saw locals looting fertilizers sacks last week. After urea, DAP is the second-most used fertilizer in the agri sector.

The Centre has blamed surging international prices for the fertilizer crunch, while the state has been maintaining that supplies are sufficient but that there is black-marketing of the chemical manures.

Urging farmers not to take the law and order in hands, Agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Thursday had said that there is 3.18 lakh metric tonnes of urea, 31.454 tonnes of DAP and 4590 metric tonnes of NPK and more stocks on its way to MP. The supplies are regularly distributed through government and private outlets.

Around 75% fertilisers are doled out by state owned co-operative societies and 25% by private vendors in Madhya Pradesh.

Fertilisers in short supplies is a double whammy for farmers in states like MP which are already reeling under coal shortage which has made power supplies a challenging task amid busy festive and farming season. Rural areas in MP for long are complaining of power outages for long hours.

With Inputs from Anurag Shrivastava.

