MP HC Raps Centre, Seeks Compliance Report on 1984 Gas Tragedy Dedicated Hospital Next Month

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has reprimanded the Centre for filing an inadequate and incomplete submission on the status of medical treatment available at Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Center(BMHRC) for those affected by the 1984 Union Carbide disaster, a communique from the survivors’ organisation said on Tuesday.

The Chief Justice of the HC has also sought 100 per cent compliance on all inadequacies pointed out by the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee, it added.

In 1998, two organisations - Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Udyog Sangathan and Bhopal Group for Information and Action - had moved the apex court with a writ petition and had sought appropriate and adequate medical care and research facilities for the Bhopal gas victims.

In 2004, the Supreme Court had appointed the monitoring committee to apprise them of medical care facilities at various hospitals being run by both state and central governments. In 2012, the Supreme Court transferred the matter to the MP High Court to oversee this crucial issue.

In the hearing on Tuesday, the petitioners counsel and court’s amicus curiae, Naman Nagarath, stated that the December 2021 affidavit filed by the Director of BMHRC has not addressed a single concern raised by the monitoring committee in its 16th, 17th and 18th quarterly reports.

These reports have shown the pathetic state of medical care at the 350 bed super specialty hospital being run by the Indian Council of Medical Research, Department of Health Research, Government of India.

The report also observed that no progress has been made towards the improvement in functioning of BMHRC after its control has been entrusted to the ICMR. Positions of professors and associate professors are vacant for the last 10 years. The most crucial departments of nephrology, neurology, gastro-medicine, surgical oncology are non-functional due to lack of specialists and doctors. It also observed the non-availability of several crucial medicines and procurement of much needed equipment is yet to happen.

Petitioner 2, representative of Bhopal Group for Information and Action, Rachna Dhingra who also was present in the court and presented facts regarding the deteriorating condition of the BMHRC and have sought directions in improving its condition. She expressed satisfaction and hoped that things will change vis-à-vis the crucial medical care needs of the survivors.

She also commended the monitoring committee for presenting status before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The court has directed the Centre to file its compliance report on all concerns and recommendations made by the monitoring committee by January 10, 2022.

