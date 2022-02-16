MP High Court Stays 27% OBC Reservation in MPPSC Recruitment 2019

The vexed issue of 27% increase in the OBC reservation got even more complicated as Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday stayed the said percentage of reservation meant for backward classes in the MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC) recruitment process 2019. Following a fresh petition, the HC stayed the 27% OBC reservation seeking clarifications from the state government and the public service commission. Niharika Tripathi, who had appeared in the MPPSC 2019 exam had moved the High Court recently with her petition. The petitioner had challenged the provision of 27% OBC reservation in the ongoing recruitment process of 2019 MPPSC exam. The petition had challenged the results announced on December 31.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court on Wednesday that in MPPSC exam, the total percentage of reservation remains 63% as in the past cases the HC has stayed the 27% OBC reservation for the OBCs. Several verdicts of the Supreme Court of India have specified that the 50% ceiling of reservation shouldn’t be breached at any cost, claimed the petitioner.

The division bench of Chief Justice RV Malimath, after the hearing, issued directives that only 14% reservation should be allowed in MPPSC 2019 recruitment process and the court also issued notices to the state government and MPPSC seeking clarification on the basis at which the candidates are being extended benefits of 27% OBC reservation in the recruitment process.

Posting this petition along with other petitions on the matter for hearing, the HC decided February 21 for the next date of hearing.

To add recently, the state government had issued a notification allowing 27% OBC reservation in government recruitments, effective from March 2019, in direct recruitments.

Then Kamal Nath government had increased OBC quota from 14% to 27% but later, the move was stalled by the HC following submission of a number of petitions challenging the state government move. The BJP and Congress have been engaged in a long battle of blame game and claiming the credit for being pro-OBCs over the issue.

To add, panchayat polls were cancelled over the same issue in MP early this year.

(Inputs - Pratik Mohan Awasthi)

