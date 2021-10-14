MP Man Beats Stepdaughter’s ‘Friend’ With Leather Belt Over Suspected Love Affair, Video Viral

>Harda: In another case of mob action in Madhya Pradesh, the video of which has gone viral on social media, a man and his brother can be seen kicking, punching and thrashing a youth with a leather belt in MP’s Harda.

The man allegedly suspected that the youth had a love affair with his stepdaughter. The two attackers also beat up the girl who was seen in the video pleading before them to let go of her friend, claiming he was like her brother and they had done nothing wrong.

The video shows the stepfather and his friend pushing the youth to the ground and raining punches and blows on him and later chasing him around, hitting him with leather belt even as the youth moves around and also pleads for mercy and forgiveness.

The defiant girl can also be heard saying that she will get the attackers booked by police.

Later, the police took them to Timarni police station where the stepfather Ramsevak Malajpuria handed police an application, accusing the youth Yashwant Damade of molesting her daughter. But the boy and the girl did not press any charges against each other. The police then let them go without any action. Later the video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

The incident happened on Oct 11 when Yashwant a native of village Charkheda was seen with the girl who lives in village Khidkiwala at village Dangawanima. Ramsevak, girl’s stepfather landed on the spot and got upset on seeing his daughter with the boy and started thrashing both of them with a leather belt.

Puzzled, the onlookers took time to figure out what was happening but none intervened to save the boy and the girl. Some of them urged them to take the couple to police station.

Manish Agrawal, the Superintendent of Police Harda told News18 that Ramsevak had complained to police on Cot 11 that a youth was taking away his daughter and later the Dial 100 team of the police took the trio to police station. However, the youth did not press any charges.

However, the victim approached the police later and the man Ramsevak and his brother Ramjivan were booked by police under sections 294, 323, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

In the last few weeks incidents of ‘mob justice’ have surged in the state, with violence being reported from Neemuch, Rewa, Satna, Khargone, Sagar, Indore and other places.

The Neemuch incident saw a 40-year-old tribal man being lynched to death by influential locals over suspicion of theft. In another case, the family of a girl charred her lover to death by pouring kerosene on him in Sagar last month. Four were charged with murder by the police.

(Inputs: Pravin Singh Tanwar)

