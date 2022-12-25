Home » News » India » MP Man Slaps, Kicks Girlfriend in Face Over Marriage Demand; Booked After Video Surfaces on Social Media

Meanwhile, the victim has lodged a complaint against the person who shot and circulated the video

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 07:12 IST

Rewa, India

Caught on Cam, MP Man Kicks Lover in the Face, Beats Her Unconscious. (Image: News!8_
Caught on Cam, MP Man Kicks Lover in the Face, Beats Her Unconscious. (Image: News!8_

A disturbing video has gone viral on social media in which a 19-year-old woman can be seen getting beaten up, allegedly by her boyfriend in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district after she asked him to marry her. A case has been registered against the 24-year-old accused, who is absconding, police said on Saturday.

In the video, the woman is seen asking the accused to marry her. The man initially gets irritated and then proceeds to kick and slap her repeatedly in the face until she falls to the ground, unconscious.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday and the accused was initially detained, under section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the IPC, on the woman’s complaint, but was later released because the woman refused to lodge any complaint against him, a PTI report said.

After the video surfaced, the police registered a case against the accused man under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, who is absconding.

According to preliminary information, the man in the video is a resident of Dhera village in Mauganj area, sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Naveen Dubey said.

The victim and the accused were in a relationship and a dispute occurred between them, following which he beat her up, he said.

Meanwhile, the victim has lodged a complaint against the person who shot and circulated the video and a case has been registered under Information Technology (IT) Act, the official said.

first published: December 25, 2022, 07:12 IST
last updated: December 25, 2022, 07:12 IST
