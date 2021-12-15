MP Orders FIR Against Firm Over Death of 2 Staffers While Measuring Manhole Depth

Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh has ordered registration of an FIR against officials of a Gujarat-based private construction firm after its two staffers, including a minor, died while measuring the depth of a sewage line’s manhole in Bhopal. A primary inquiry by Bhopal civic commissioner revealed the incident took place on Monday due to lack of safety standards by the construction company, said an official statement issued on Tuesday evening. Singh also ordered an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of both the deceased and to impose a penalty on the company, the statement said.

The minister wrote a letter to Bhopal police commissioner to register an FIR against officials of the Ankita Construction company, engaged in a sewage project in the MP capital city, it said. The statement said it was found the incident took place due to lack of safety standards by the construction company. The firm did not provide necessary safety gear required for sewage-related works to its staffers, resulting in the incident, it said. The deceased were identified as Dipak Kumar Singh (28), an engineer hailing from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, and labourer Bharat Singh (a minor), resident of MP’s Jhabua district.

The company committed a criminal act as the deceased labourer (Bharat Singh) was a minor, the MP government’s statement said, but it did not mention his age. When contacted, Gandhinagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told .

