A petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur was sealed after a High Court judge was billed for 57 litres of petrol despite his car fuel tank having a capacity for only 50 litres. This led to the closure of the pump in Jabalpur and the administration has set up a team to inspect all fuel outlets.

On Thursday, the judge’s driver asked the petrol pump employee to fill the tank. The judge, who was in the rear seat, was shocked to see the receipt. He had been billed for seven litres more than his car’s fuel tank can hold, said sources.

A four-member committee will be formed to monitor the petrol pumps in terms of quality and billing, informed Food and Civil Supplies District Controller Kamlesh Tandekar, a Free Press Journal report said. The judge called up the local administration, after which the district and food department teams swung into action. A day after an initial inquiry, authorities sealed the pump.

Advertisement

Kamlesh Tandekar informed that a joint committee comprising officials from petroleum companies, the Food-Civil Supplies department and the Naptol department was formed to keep an eye on the petrol pumps and probe the case.

Read all the Latest India News here