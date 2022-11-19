MP Police Solves Murder Case of Contractor Whose Body Was Found in 80 Pieces, Accused Held

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing a plantation contractor. With this, the police solved the case in which the contractor’s remains were found in 80 pieces from Dudhmuniya forest in February this year.

Officials said that the accused has been identified as Yunus Ansari (31) and another accused, his brother-in-law Sirtaj Mohammad, is absconding, Hindustan Times reported.

Ansari was the business partner of the victim, 21-year-old Vikas Giri, was a contractor of plantation of forest department. He went missing in October last year and 80 pieces of skeleton from Dudhmuniya forest four months later.

“In February, some cattle grazers found some parts of his skeleton and his Aadhaar Card in Dudhmuniya forest and they informed the police," HT reported Rewa Superintendent of Police (SP), Navneet Bhasin as saying.

The police said that villagers informed them that they have Giri many times with Ansari’s sister.

“After investigating the case for nine months, police nabbed the accused. Police interrogated Ansari many times but he didn’t confess to the crime. Police detained Ansari on November 14 and cross questioned him. In the interrogation, Ansari informed that Giri was assaulting his sister. Sirtaj and Ansari caught him red-handed at their house. They attacked him with a rod. He died on the spot. Later, they took the body in deep forest and dumped it," said the SP.

