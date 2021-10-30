MP Police Sub Inspector Shoots Wife Dead, Kills Self

A 42-year-old police sub inspector allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself after killing his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Saturday evening, an official said. The incident occurred in Patel Nagar area here when the couple's two children, a 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old daughter, were at home, Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Vaishy said. "Sub inspector Hiralal Paraste shot dead his wife Rani Paraste (35) with his service revolver and then shot himself in a locked room. The children were on the upper floor. The children have said they heard a sound like a cracker going off amid high volume of the television," he said.

A probe was underway to find out why Paraste, who was posted at Panwar police station in Rewa Rewa district, took this step, he added.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

