MP: Property Dealer Attempts Suicide Outside Congress MLA's House, Dies; Five Booked

A middle-aged property dealer, who had tried to kill himself by consuming poison outside the residence of Congress’s Sumawali (Morena) MLA Ajab Singh Kushwah in Gwalior, died during treatment on Wednesday.

The Gola Ka Mandir police has now booked five people in the case including the MLA. They have been charged with sections – 34 (criminal act collectively in furtherance of common intent) and 306 (abetment of suicide). Accused include Kushwah’s son-in-law Ranjit Singh.

Around 11 years ago, property dealer Sitaram Sharma had struck a land deal with Kushwah for Rs 1.86 crore. In subsequent years, Sharma neither got the land nor got his money back and was under pressure from land buyers, said one of his kin.

Advertisement

Sharma after consuming poison was hospitalised in Gwalior and had told the media that he was sad with MLA’s attitude and police inaction on three FIRs lodged by police on his complaints in last 11 years in the land case.

Sources claimed that there are others as well who were cheated by the MLA in land deals and till now, three FIRs have been registered against the Morena politician.

Last month Sharma had got a complaint registered against the MLA at Maharajganj police station, Gwalior, but no action was taken. Fed up, Sharma reached MLA’s residence on the night of October 25 and consumed poison there after the MLA refused to meet him.

Vinay Sharma, SHO of ‘Gola Ka Mandir’ police station, told the media that the property dealer’s dying declaration was recorded by a tehsildar and further action will be taken on the basis of a probe.

BJP and Congress leaders were quick to exchange barbs.

BJP media co-ordinator Lokendra Parashar tweeted news of proper dealer’s death mentioning MLA’s involvement and asked Congress party whether he would be made to surrender before the law or will hide like Karan Morwal (another MLA’s rape accused son who was at large for six months).

Narendra Saluja, PCC head and Kamal Nath’s media in charge, replied with a tweet raking up the case of BJP MLA Surendra Patwa who was booked by CBI over bank fraud and asked when the BJP was seeking his resignation.

Advertisement

A BSP leader Kushwah had later joined BJP in 2014 and switched to Congress party in 2020 assembly by-polls.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.