MP State Information Commission Serves Show-Cause Notice of Rs 25,000 To Maihar SDM on Refusal to Furnish Data Under RTI

The Madhya Pradesh State Information Commission (MPSIC) on Wednesday served a show-cause notice of Rs 25,000 to the administrator of the Maihar temple committee after the officer had denied information under the Right to Information Act to an applicant saying the goddess there is in minor form and the district collector plays the role of the patron.

The committee also doesn’t fall under the preview of a public office, the Sub Divisional Magistrate, who is the ex-officio administrator of the temple committee had said while denying information under RTI.

Taking strong objection to the pleas presented by the officer, the commission observed that the minor form of the goddess and district collector being the patron of the temple doesn’t imply that the temple is the property of the administration.

Calling the orders of the SDM Dharmendra Mishra illegal, the State Information Commissioner (SIC) Rahul Singh in the order passed on Wednesday observed that the temple committee falls in the ambit of the RTI Act as the committee is governed by Ma Sharda Devi Temple Act 2002. The SIC further clarified that after MP Mahakal Temple Act 2002 and Khajrana Temple Act 2003 came into being, these temples too fall under the RTI Act ambit.

The SIC expressed annoyance over the fact that the SDM sought to run the temple management committee as a private entity instead of discharging its duties to keep the committee functioning transparent and in confirmation of legal provisions.

Singh further observed that any temple can’t be seen as a personal entity belonging to any individual as such shrines are the centres of faith for the devotees and deities present in the temple are under the collective ownership of the devotees in general and places, where public faith is connected, have no room for violation of rules and corruption and in the wider public interest, the information pertaining to the functioning the temple should be kept on a public platform so that the temple committee could be transformed into a transparent and corruption-free system, observed the SIC.

“The officer in the reply presented bizarre and unusual pleas for denying the information so I have also served him a show cause notice of Rs 25,000 penalty," said Singh speaking to News18.com.

The SDM is expected to furnish a reply in person or through telephonic mode before the commission as of May 6.

Maihar’s goddess Sharda temple, one of the 51 shaktipeeths in the country, is a famous place in Satna district and devotees visit the shrine from far-off places to seek blessings throughout the year.

