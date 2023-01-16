MP Villagers Save Monkey Who Came In Contact With Live Electric Wire

Lots of stories of humans caring for and loving animals have surfaced on the internet from time to time. One such incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh where a black-faced monkey was saved by villagers after getting scorched by high-tension live wire. The whole village united to save the monkey and it is currently under treatment for its injuries.

The incident is a testament to humanity and compassion and has been reported from the village Ladkui of Nasrullaganj in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. The whole village was seen helping the injured animal. A doctor was called on the spot of the accident and the monkey was given emergency first aid after which it was admitted to the local hospital.

The black-faced monkey had several third-degree burns after it came in contact with a live electric wire. The villagers saw the condition of the monkey and immediately called the Forest Department officials so that the monkey could be rescued. When the Forest Department team reached the location and saw the monkey’s condition, a vet was called immediately.

Advertisement

A herd of monkeys was playing on a huge banyan tree near the bus stand in Ladkui, Nasrullaganj when one of them suddenly collided with a 11 KV electric wire passing from right beside the tree. The monkey got badly injured and fell to the ground. As soon as the monkey fell, the villagers noticed and decided to help the monkey, immediately calling the Forest Department.

The department transported the monkey to the veterinary hospital to treat the burns properly. The vet carried out emergency first aid to save the monkey. It was bandaged on the location and carried to the hospital. The monkey is currently under treatment. The veterinary doctor revealed that the monkey’s body got badly scorched at various spots due to the high voltage current passing through it.

Read all the Latest India News here