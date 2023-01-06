MP: Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide in Hostel; Father Says Medical College Made Her Do '40-Hour' Shift

A 24-year-old woman doctor died by suicide as she injected herself with anesthesia drug in her dorm of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) in Bhopal.

The women, identified as Akansha Maheshwari, was unable to deal with the pressure, according to her suicide note recovered by the police in her hostel.

Maheshwari was pursuing post-graduation in paediatrics from the government-run GMC and was in the first year of the course.

Akansha’s father has blamed the medical college for making her overwork and claimed that his daughter was asked to perform her duties for 40 hours at a stretch, The Times of India said.

The police have recorded statements of the family and an investigation is on.

Advertisement

During the search of her room, police recovered empty injection vials and a syringe. She had taken four doses of anesthesia of 2.5 ml each, Koh-e-Fiza police station in-charge Vijay Sisodia said.

A “suicide note" was found in the room in which she had purportedly written that she was not mentally strong and unable to cope up with tension, news agency PTI said.

She highlighted that she was taking this step for “personal reasons" and no one else was responsible for it. She also apologized to her parents in the note, Sisodia said.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest India News here