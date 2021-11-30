MPs Most Curious to Know About J&K, CAA from Ministry of Home Affairs in This Parliament Session

Members of Parliament (MPs) are curious to know about issues related to Jammu and Kashmir as well as Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in this session of Parliament. These are the topics on which the Home Ministry will give maximum answers in Parliament in reply to questions asked by MPs.

The highest number of questions have been asked on Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism by various MPs and the Home Ministry has drafted replies of close to 75-100 questions on different topics almost every week.

Members of Parliament have asked questions on infiltration, killings in Jammu and Kashmir, apart from terror activities. Also, there will be questions on UAPA and PSA imposed in Jammu and Kashmir so far against various individuals. Drone activities at the Jammu and Kashmir border, minorities in the state and restoration of ancestral properties in Kashmir are other topics that will also be replied to by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Similarly, another issue that will have more questions would be CAA and NRC. Various members of Parliament want to know the date of implementation of CAA. Biometric details of NRC in Assam and implementation of NRC and CAA would get replies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Questions on the jurisdiction issue of BSF have been asked by almost five members of Parliament this week. The majority of questions are ‘starred questions’ which will be replied to by the home minister or MoS home in Parliament.

Other topics include crimes against women, crime in Delhi, crimes against journalists, Naxals, Nirbhaya fund, while a member of Parliament has also asked a question on the engagement of TCS for the Ram Mandir trust account.

