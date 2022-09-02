MP's 'Stoneman', Who Smashed Heads of 3 Security Guards, Held; May Also be Linked to Bhopal Murder

The suspected ‘stoneman serial killer’ involved in the killings of at least three security guards in Sagar town of Madhya Pradesh has now been arrested according to police officials. The suspected accused was picked up from Bhopal, according to PTI.

Parts of Madhya Pradesh were in panic mode after identical attacks on three security guards within 72 hours. Police had said that at least two of them appeared to have been killed by the same person. According to cops, there is a high probability that the man they have arrested is the main person behind the killings. Sagar Inspector General of Police Anurag told PTI that further investigation was underway.

The plot thickened with a statement by the Madhya Pradesh home minister according to whom the man arrested for alleged killings of three security guards in Sagar is suspected to have killed another guard in Bhopal as well.

The accused is linked to the killing of Sonu Verma, a 23-year-old who was hit with a piece of a marble pillar, Khajuri police station in-charge Sandhya Mishra told PTI. Verma was working as a security guard in a marble shop in Khajuri area of Bhopal district, she added.

The three security guards who have died so far in Sagar have been identified as Uttam Rajak, Kalyan Lodhi, and Shamburam Dubey – between the ages of 50 and 60.

According to police, the thread that connect all the murders are the time of the attack - middle of the night, victim profile - security guards sleeping on premises of a house or building, and the murder weapon - blunt objects such as hammer and spades.

