MRSAM: All About the Missile Defence System That Completed 4 Successful Tests

The Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) Defense System, jointly developed India and Israel, on Thursday completed successfully tests at four interceptions in various situations at varying ranges and angles.

Two interceptors were launched from a portable land-based system, while two others were launched from a naval-based system, and the system’s radar was able to detect all four.

The Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) and India’s Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) worked together on the system. The testing took place in India, with DRDO and IAI engineers operating from Indian Navy ships.

“This successful trial is another example of the strong connection and quality of the technological partnership between IAI and India. The trial proved, once again, IAI’s advanced capabilities in air defence, which are leading the global industry," said IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy.

Both countries successfully tested the MRSAM system earlier this year to improve their combat capabilities and provide maximum protection from attacking aircraft.

WHAT IS MRSAM?

The MRSAM is a cutting-edge air and missile defence system that offers unrivalled protection against a wide range of aerial aircraft. According to defence specialists, it has a range of 50-70 kilometres and can shoot down hostile aircraft.

The MRSAM is used by the Indian Army as well as the Israel Defense Forces. The Indian Navy, Army, and Air Force all operate the MRSAM Air and Missile Defense System, which includes digital radar, launchers and interceptors with enhanced RF seekers.

The system consists of advanced phased-array radar, command and control, mobile launchers, and interceptors equipped with an advanced RF seeker.

It provides ground assets with point and area air defence against a variety of threats such as fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), helicopters, guided and unguided munitions, subsonic and supersonic cruise missiles, and so on. For high manoeuvrability during the terminal phase, the missile is powered by an indigenously developed rocket motor and control system.

Missiles, Combat Management System (CMS), Mobile Launcher Systems (MLS), Advanced Long Range Radar, Mobile Power System (MPS), Radar Power System (RPS), Reloader Vehicle (RV), and Field Service Vehicle comprise the firing unit (FSV).

According to reports from last year, the first deliverable Firing Unit (FU) of the MRSAM System was handed over to IAF in the presence of Defence minister Rajnath Singh at Air Force Station, Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on September 9.

Singh had then appreciated the joint efforts of DRDO, IAI, various inspection agencies, public & private industry partners in developing, what he termed, one of the best state-of-the-art missile systems in the world.

“With the handing over of the MRSAM system to IAF, we have taken a giant leap towards achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ as envisioned by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. It will prove to be a game-changer in the air defence system," he had said.

