Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update: SP Founder Quite Critical, on Life-Saving Drugs, Says Hospital

Samajwadi Party founder and former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is very critical and on life-saving drugs, a doctor from the hospital where the veteran leader is being treated said on Sunday.

Giving the health update, Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Director of Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital said, “Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is quite critical today and is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of the hospital by a comprehensive team of specialists".

The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party on its official Twitter handle.

Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

The SP patron has been under treatment at Medanta since August 22. He had also been admitted to the facility in July, sources said.

After the SP informed of Mulayam Singh’s poor health condition on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had spoken to Akhilesh to enquire about his father’s health. PM Modi, as per sources, had assured him all possible help and assistance.

