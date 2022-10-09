Home » News » India » Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update: SP Founder Quite Critical, on Life-Saving Drugs, Says Hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update: SP Founder Quite Critical, on Life-Saving Drugs, Says Hospital

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: October 09, 2022, 14:38 IST

Gurgaon, India

Mulayam Singh Yadav is undergoing treatment at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital (File Image: PTI Photo)
Mulayam Singh Yadav is undergoing treatment at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital (File Image: PTI Photo)

Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is quite critical today and is on life-saving drugs, the hospital informed on Sunday

Advertisement

Samajwadi Party founder and former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is very critical and on life-saving drugs, a doctor from the hospital where the veteran leader is being treated said on Sunday.

Giving the health update, Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Director of Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital said, “Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is quite critical today and is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of the hospital by a comprehensive team of specialists".

The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party on its official Twitter handle.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

The SP patron has been under treatment at Medanta since August 22. He had also been admitted to the facility in July, sources said.

After the SP informed of Mulayam Singh’s poor health condition on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had spoken to Akhilesh to enquire about his father’s health. PM Modi, as per sources, had assured him all possible help and assistance.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Follow us on

first published: October 09, 2022, 14:31 IST
last updated: October 09, 2022, 14:38 IST