Mulayam Singh Yadav's Health Update: No Improvement in Condition, Remains Critical

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav is still critical and currently admitted to the ICU and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists, Medanta Hospital’s fresh health update on former Uttar Pradesh CM stated. The Gurugram hospital further said that he was shifted from Critical Care Unit to ICU.

The 82-year-old leader has been under the supervision of oncologist Dr Nitin Sood and Internal Medicine expert Dr Sushila Kataria. Yadav has not been keeping well for the last three years. He is admitted to the hospital for examinations once or twice a month. But, since August, there has been a steady decline in his condition.

A report in Amar Ujala stated that Yadav is said to have a problem related to the prostate, and due to this, he is constantly under the supervision of the specialists. During his stay in UP’s capital, he is under supervision of doctors at Medanta Lucknow. Earlier, he was admitted to the hospital on June 15, and was discharged after routine check-up. However, post June, his health seems to have been deteriorating and has complained of some issue or the other. His health seems to have taken a toll after the death of his wife Sadhana Gupta, and has stayed in Delhi for most of the duration this year.

Gupta died in June at Medanta Hospital. According to reports, she was suffering from lung disease and complained of difficulty in breathing before passing away.

She was Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife who was 20 years younger than him. Her son’s name is Prateek Yadav while Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Yadav is her daughter-in-law.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party workers organised special prayers in many temples across Uttar Pradesh for long life of the party founder. In Lucknow, party workers prayed at Hanuman temple at Vikramaditya Marg, just a stone’s throw from the Yadav’s residence, a SP office bearer said.

In Varanasi, they offered prayers at various temples including Hanuman temple in Gilat Bazar and Bada Ganesh Mandir in Lohatia, a party leader said. SP spokesperson Manoj Rai said everyone in the party needs blessing of ‘netaji’, (as Mulayam is fondly addressed) and they held special prayers in different temples including performing havan at Assi ghat in Varanasi.

SP leader Ajay Yadav in Varanasi said he was ready to donate his kidney, if needed. In Saharanpur also prayers were held for the speedy recovery of Yadav. Former SP city President Faisal Salmani held an all religion prayer for the SP leader’s speedy recovery.

In Deoband also, prayers were held for Yadav. Samajwadi Party in Lucknow issued an appeal to party workers stating not to visit Medanta Hospital, Gurugram as he was admitted in a critical care unit there and his condition is stable. “Meeting ‘netaji’ and entering the hospital is not possible. It’s a humble request not to reach there. You will be updated about netaji’s health from time to time," the party said on its twitter handle.

