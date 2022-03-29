Mulk Holdings to Invest Rs 1,500Cr, Provide Employment Opportunities to 1,000 People in Andhra Pradesh

A delegation of Mulk Holdings led by its international chairman Nawab Shaji ul Mulk has met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday and discussed their company’s business plan in Andhra Pradesh.

Mulk Holdings has come forward to set up a manufacturing hub at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore providing employment opportunities to 1,000 people directly and another 2,000 people indirectly at EMC Kopparthi in the YSR district.

Mulk Holdings will set up units for manufacturing of aluminium coils, high-performance paints used for coil coating, aluminium coil coating production lines, film manufacturing units, mineral cores production lines, aluminium composition panels, and metal composite materials production lines.

Advertisement

Mulk Holdings has recently signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government in the presence of former minister late Mekapati Goutham Reddy in Dubai. Mulk Holdings headquarters is in the UAE and they have business in Europe, the USA, Africa, India, and the Middle East and they have marketing and distribution in more than 100 countries. They have a production base in India, UAE, Serbia, Turkey, and Oman.

Mulk Holdings vice chairman Adnan ul Mulk, special representative to the government of Andhra Pradesh, Middle & Far East Zulfi Ravdjee, industries special chief secretary Karikal Valaven, APIIC MD and VC Subramanyam and other officials were present in the meeting.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.