Multiple Inputs Warn of Terror Attacks on Security Forces in Kashmir, SOP Issued

Multiple intelligence inputs issued last week cautioned against terrorist attacks on security forces in Kashmir, sources told News18.com, adding that a standard operating procedure has been shared with forces deployed in the Valley.

Sources said that the input shared by ground units and agencies was not specific and carried general details of suspected attacks on police and security forces.

Three policemen were killed and 11 others injured in a deadly terror strike on a bus carrying personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police in the outskirts of Srinagar. The attack on Monday coincided with the 20th anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

The input issued last week had said that terrorists had planned attacks using vehicle-borne IEDs, like the one used in the 2019 Pulwama attack, in Kashmir. The input, reviewed by News18.com, had also warned over a possible attack on security forces and their informers.

An intelligence analysis done by forces on the situation in Kashmir last week said nine terrorists trained by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba had infiltrated from the Poonch side in two batches, likely to target security forces. Inputs in recent past have also reported plots involving suicide attackers, IEDs and grenades, especially in central Kashmir.

Sources say inputs have also warned about possible attacks on non-locals in central Kashmir.

A senior official in the Jammu and Kashmir police said the LeT had suffered “massive losses" in J&K, but was still operating aggressively.

“They have suffered a massive loss in the past couple of months. Two of their top commanders Shiraj Ahmed Lone and Mehran Yashin Shalla were also neutralized, but still the outfit is consistently attacking civilians and security forces. As per the ground report, out of 15 terrorists eliminated in November, nine were from the LeT," a senior official deployed in Kashmir told News18.com.

An SOP shared by the CRPF with security forces last month had advised carrying lethal arms at all times. “Security drills should be conducted and loopholes should be covered if any. QAT (Quick Action Team) to be kept ready to counter any attack on camps or troops," the security instructions say.

