Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attacks 14th Anniversary: Top Leaders Pay Tribute to Victims, Call For Justice

Fourteen years since the brutal 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, the country mourns the loss of the victims of terror. Top leaders today paid their tributes to those who lost their lives and remembered the sacrifices made by some to save lives.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted calling for justice. “Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice," Jaishankar tweeted.

The US Embassy in India tweeted to honor the ‘memory of those we have lost, and the courage displayed by Mumbaikars.’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the 26/11 terror attack was “a wound that will never heal," and his government was committed to ensure that such an incident never takes place again. There were intelligence inputs but the then government could not act on it to prevent the attack, said the BJP leader who is also the state’s home minister.

26/11 is marked as a dark day in India’s history as a series of terrorist attacks, lasting four days, hit Mumbai in November 2008. Saturday marks 14 years to the day 12 coordinated shootings and bombings took place in iconic locations across the city, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Oberoi Trident and Taj Palace and Tower among others.

India has said its efforts to sanction perpetrators and facilitators of 26/11 had been blocked in the past for “political reasons" that enabled them to organise further cross-border assaults against the country, an apparent reference to China’s repeated moves to block New Delhi’s efforts to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists at the UN.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, said terrorism continued to pose a “grave threat" to international peace and security, as ISIS and al-Qaeda affiliated and inspired groups, particularly in Asia and Africa, continue to operate and target civilians and security forces.

