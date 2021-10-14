Mumbai: 31 Two-wheelers Parked Outside Housing Society 'Torched', Cops Begin Probe

Thirty-one two-wheelers, which were parked outside a residential society located in Kurla here, were allegedly torched by an unidentified miscreant in the early hours of Wednesday, a police official said.

The incident occurred outside Dhamma Society around 3 am, he said. “An unidentified person set ablaze 31 two-wheelers, including some expensive motorcycles," the official said.

Some local residents spotted the burning vehicles and alerted the fire control room as well as local police. Soon the personnel rushed to the spot and the flames were doused, he said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

Police conducted a ‘spot panchanama’ (site inspection) and inquired with the local residents. No CCTV camera was found placed near the spot and hence the police are yet to establish the identity of the person involved in the crime, the official said. Investigation into the incident is underway, he said.

