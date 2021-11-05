Mumbai: 318 State and Civic Body-Run Vaccination Centres To Remain Shut Till Nov 7 Due to Diwali

Three hundred and eighteen public vaccination centres are going to remain shut in Mumbai from November 4 to 7, because of Diwali. While the vaccination drive will continue in 145 private hospitals of the city, according to a media report, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had previously said announced that the state and Civic body operated vaccination centres will remain shut for four days.

The BMC in a statement had said, “Vaccination drive at government and municipal centres in Mumbai will be closed for four days from Thursday, November 4 to Sunday, November 7. The vaccination drive will be resumed from Monday, November 8, 2021." The BMC has so far stated that the closure of state and civic vaccine centres is because of the festival and has negated any reports of a vaccine shortage.

According to a Hindustan Times report, in a statement, BMC added, “The BMC has adequate stocks of Covid vaccines. A humble appeal is being made to the citizens of Mumbai to cooperate with the BMC administration."

The rate of vaccination has seen a sharp decline in the festive season. Last month, due to celebrations of Navratri, and Dussehra Mumbai registered a decline in vaccination numbers compared to September data. According to a media report, there had been a significant drop of 39% in inoculation in October, as compared to the previous month.

By the end of February 2022, BMC aims to inoculate the entire 9.2 million adult population eligible for vaccination.

