Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 9.5 Kg Gold Worth Rs 4.75 Cr in Two Days

The Mumbai Airport Customs has seized 9.5 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 4.75 crore in eight cases in the last two days, an official said on Saturday.
The accused include two Azerbaijan nationals who arrived from Dubai allegedly with 6 kilograms of gold worth Rs 2.99 crore concealed in a bag, he said.
