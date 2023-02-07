Home » News » India » Mumbai Airport Receives Threat Call From Person Claiming to be From Indian Mujahideen, Probe Underway

Mumbai Airport Receives Threat Call From Person Claiming to be From Indian Mujahideen, Probe Underway

The caller said his name is Irfan Shaikh and the airport authorities alerted the police upon finding the conversation fishy

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 12:50 IST

Mumbai, India

The Sahar police station has filed a complaint against the unknown person and is investigating the matter. (File pic: Reuters)
The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday received a suspicious threat call from a person claiming to belong to the Indian Mujahideen terror outfit. He said his name is Irfan Shaikh and the airport authorities alerted the police upon finding the conversation fishy.

The Sahar police station has filed a complaint against the unknown person and is investigating the matter. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

(Further details awaited)

first published: February 07, 2023, 12:44 IST
last updated: February 07, 2023, 12:50 IST
