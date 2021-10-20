Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 22 Crore

The anti-narcotics cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has conducted a major raid in the Sion area and recovered heroin worth Rs 22 crore. Informants of the police alerted them about active drug trafficking gangs operating in Mumbai. They were actively supplying drugs that were being smuggled into the city from Rajasthan through buses and trains.

Based on specific information about a huge consignment of heroin entering Mumbai, the Ghatkopar cell set a trap and seized the consignment. “We have arrested a woman with the consignment," said DCP Dutta Nalawade, Anti Narcotics Cell.

The arrested woman was the kingpin and was in the drug trade for over a decade. People associated with this syndicate used to send consignments of drugs from Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh of Rajasthan to Mumbai by trains and buses.

Advertisement

During this time, two people were separately assigned the job to keep an eye on those smuggling the drugs. Each trip would fetch Rs 1 to 2 lakh for getting the consignment into Mumbai. “The name of the arrested woman accused is Amina Sheikh. This woman used to initially purchase drugs for her husband. After being caught, she went to jail twice and came in contact with big drug smugglers there. After that she got into the trade and became a big supplier," said DCP Nalawade.

The investigation is on to ascertain the supply chain and the end-user of this inter-State drug syndicate. The Mumbai anti-narcotics cell is also closely working with the Rajasthan police to dismantle the nexus in this multi-crore drug racket.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.