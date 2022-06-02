Mumbai: Asked Not to Drink Liquor in the Open, 3 Navy Men Beat Up Two Persons; Arrested

Three Navy sailors were arrested for allegedly thrashing two persons who objected to their consuming liquor in the open in the south Mumbai's Fort area, a police official said on Thursday. The incident took place at around 9:30 am near Hansraj Damodar building on Wednesday, he said.

"Six Navy sailors were consuming alcohol in an open space. Some local residents asked them to not do so, which led to an argument. These sailors left the spot and returned with more persons and started hitting those who had objected to their drinking," he said.

"A police beat marshal arrived there and managed to catch hold of three Navy sailors with the help of people in the vicinity, while the rest fled. The three have been remanded in judicial custody till June 15," he added.

A case has been registered under IPC sections for causing grievous hurt and other offences, the MRA Marg police station official said.

