Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar Gets Death Threat Through Letter; Cops Begin Probe

The process of a registering a First Information Report (FIR) under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation and other offences was underway at Bandra police station, an official said

PTI

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 00:00 IST

Mumbai, India

The letter, written in indecent, intemperate language, was posted by an unidentified person, who asked the BJP MLA Ashish Shelar to keep quiet (Image: ANI File)
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar on Friday got a death threat through a letter that was received at his office in suburban Bandra, a police official said.

The letter, written in indecent, intemperate language, was posted by an unidentified person, who asked the BJP MLA to keep quiet and not talk much or else he and and his kin would have bear the consequences, the official said.

The process of a registering a First Information Report (FIR) under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation and other offences was underway at Bandra police station, the official added.

first published: January 28, 2023, 00:00 IST
last updated: January 28, 2023, 00:00 IST
