Mumbai-bound Vistara Flight Suffers Bird Hit During Departure, Returns to Varanasi

A Mumbai-bound Vistara aircraft landed back in Varanasi after it suffered a bird hit on Friday, officials said. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a statement said, “Vistara A320 aircraft VT-TNC operating flight UK622 (Varanasi-Mumbai) was involved in an air turn back to Varanasi due to a bird hit. Aircraft has landed safely in Varanasi and radome is damaged. Aircraft is declared aircraft on ground (AOG).

A Vistara spokesperson said another aircraft was sent from Delhi to fly the passengers from Varanasi to Mumbai. “Vistara flight UK 622 operating Varanasi to Mumbai on 05 August 2022 turned back to Varanasi due to a bird strike during departure. Due to a maintenance inspection of the aircraft being required, another aircraft has been sent from Delhi to Varanasi to fly the passengers to Mumbai. It has been our constant endeavour to minimize inconvenience to our customers in such unavoidable situations whilst keeping safety as our topmost priority," the statement said.

The incident is the second such incident in two days as a Go First flight had returned to Ahmedabad after suffering a bird hit. Shortly after departing from the Ahmedabad airport around 6.15 am on Thursday, the plane suffered a bird hit that forced it to return, according to a PTI report.

Meanwhile, the DGCA has dismissed concerns regarding regular snags and has said the incidents did not have the potential to cause havoc. The Aviation watchdog’s chief Arun Kumar had last week said The country’s civil aviation space is “absolutely safe" and all the protocols laid down by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) are followed.

Against the backdrop of a spate of technical snags suffered by Indian airlines in recent weeks and DGCA curtailing operations of SpiceJet, Kumar stressed that there is no need to panic as none of the events that have been reported/discussed had the potential to cause havoc. “All the snags experienced are routine and happen with all airlines and all types of fleet. In the last 16 days, even for the foreign operators who come to India, we have seen 15 technical snags, which have been attended and rectified," Kumar told PTI.

