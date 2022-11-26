Mumbai Water Supply to be Cut for 24 Hours on Nov 29-30; Check Timings and Other Details

Mumbaikars should brace for a day without water as supply to various Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wards in the city will remain affected for a day from 8.30am on November 29 to 8.30am on November 30.

The supply will be cut off as some of the major pipelines at Powai and Vervali are being repaired. The work is being done to check leakages and other problems.

During the repair work is done, there will be no water supply in K/West ward, there will be no supply in some parts of K/East, H/West, H/East P/South, S, L and N wards, stated a report by The Times of India.

In some areas of the K/East, G/North, P/South ward, water supply will be at a low pressure. The supply timings will be curtailed in some parts of H/West ward on November 29, the supply will be with low pressure on November 30.

There will be no water supply in some parts of K/East, K/West, H/West, H/East P/South, S and N Ward. Pressure, however, will be less in parts of P/South, K/East and G/North Ward and H-West.

Water will be supplied with curtailed timings in H/West ward. The BMC is carrying out a project for construction of a 6.6km tunnel from Veravali to Ghatkopar to augment the water supply in western and eastern suburbs and strengthen the supply line.

