Mumbai Bus Accident: BEST Driver Succumbs to Injuries; Three Others Critical

A driver for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, who was injured in an accident with a dumper truck, died here on Friday, a civic official said. Eight persons were injured, five of them seriously, on Wednesday when a BEST bus rammed into a dumper truck in Khodadad area of Dadar in central Mumbai.

Bus driver Rajendra Kale (52) died while undergoing treatment at the civic-run Sion Hospital in the morning, while three injured persons, including bus conductor, are in a critical condition, the official said. Three other passengers have been discharged after treatment, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.