Mumbai: Professor Duped of Nearly Rs 10 Lakh by 'Potential Groom' for Daughter on Matrimonial Website

A college professor and his daughter from Mumbai were allegedly duped of nearly Rs 10 lakh by a man who reportedly posed as a prospective groom for the professor’s daughter whom he met via a popular matrimony website.

According to Indian Express, the 65-year-old college professor first got introduced to the accused who claimed his name was Sachin Joshi, a hotelier in Mumbai. The professor began talking to the man in 2019.

According to the FIR that was registered on December 8 at the Azad Maidan police station in Mumbai, the complainant was looking for a prospective groom for her 36-year-old unmarried daughter when she was duped. The accused tricked the 36-year-old woman into sending him lakhs on the pretext of getting her a job with the airport authority, per the Indian Express report.

The FIR suggests that the professor first got acquainted with the accused in 2019 when he came across Joshi’s matrimony profile. According to the profile, the accused was a resident of Chakala in Andheri and earned around Rs 12 lakh a year. The police however believe that the details provided by the accused may not be accurate, per the report.

After weeks of communication, the professor asked Joshi if he could look for a job for his daughter, to which the accused promised to get her a job with the Airports Authority of India, but this would require money. He claimed that the 36-year-old had to shell out Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for the job opportunity, report says quoting the police.

According to the police, 2019 to March 2022, the accused ended up duping the professor’s daughter of nearly 10 lakh rupees. The duo approached the police in October 2022. The family reportedly justified delay because they were hopeful the accused would return the money.

