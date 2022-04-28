Mumbai Court Sentences Tutor, Lover to Life Imprisonment for Husband's Murder

The Dindoshi session court in Mumbai on Wednesday sentenced a woman and her paramour to life for murdering her husband in 2015.

The victim, Babu Selvam, knew of the affair due to which there were fights between the two. The 42-year-old woman eliminated the husband as he was seen as an obstacle, the court said, according to Times of India.

The court held accused Riba Selvam, a tuition teacher and 28-year-old Ajay Chaudhari guilty.

“I do not have any hesitation to hold that the prosecution proved it beyond every reasonable doubt, that the accused… committed the murder," the judge reportedly said.

The court added that the accused Riba sought leniency on grounds that her sons will suffer due to her imprisonment. The woman had been out on bail and living with her children.

Public prosecutor Sachin Jadhav submitted that among key evidence were the call records and the child were last seen with the victim Babu Selvam. The accused had spoken to each other on multiple calls.

The accused persons talked for 1 hour 54 minutes. Thus, such long talking for almost two hours, that too, during the wee hours, from 4.45 am is very very abnormal…It, therefore, appears that the accused were in touch with each other for eliminating the deceased… and thereafter, they continuously talked to each other.. to decide the further course of action, to escape from the clutches of law," the court added.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each, which will be given to the victim’s younger son.

The victim was murdered on July 16, 2015 after the accused strangled him with a dupatta. The victim’s elder son, who was working during the night shift, came home in the morning and slept next to this father, who he thought is asleep.

When his father didn’t wake up, the older son took him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The brother of the victim noticed marks on the victim’s neck after which an FIR was lodged.

