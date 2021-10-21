Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: Munmun Dhamecha's Lawyer Says 'NCB Delayed Things'

Advocate Kashif Ali Khan, who appears in court for accused Munmun Dhamecha in connection with a case of seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, on Thursday said the National Narcotics Bureau (NCB) has delayed things and it’s a “disappointment" that Dhamecha, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan and others have been lodged in Aarthur Road prison for last many days.

Speaking on the same, Kashif Ali Khan said, “Aryan Khan’s lawyers had sought VC permission from court as some other senior lawyer wanted to appear. But the court rejected it. The court granted permission to him to amend his plea. Since we got the order copy late yesterday, we had approached the court only with the operative part. It is a disappointment that they are all in prison for so many days. Lot of public holidays in between. The NCB also delayed things."

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court said it would hear on October 26 the bail plea filed by Aryan in connection with the case. Aryan’s advocate Satish Maneshinde mentioned the plea before a single bench of Justice N W Sambre, seeking urgent hearing on Friday. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), however, sought time till next week.

Justice Sambre then posted the plea for hearing on October 26. On that day, the HC will also hear the bail plea filed by co-accused Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan (23) moved the HC on Wednesday evening after a special NDPS court in Mumbai rejected his bail plea in the afternoon. The special court, while refusing bail, had observed that Aryan Khan was involved in “illicit drug activities on a regular basis" and had a nexus with drug peddlers and suppliers. The lower court had also rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Dhamecha.

The three were arrested on October 3 by the NCB after it raided the Goa-bound ship and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas. They are now in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women’s prison in the city. The trio and others were held in the case for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case.

